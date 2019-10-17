|
McCALLA
Shirley Sadly passed away at
Ashurst Mews Care Home on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Aged 93 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton, on
Friday 25th October 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society
and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019