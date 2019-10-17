Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McCalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley McCalla

Notice Condolences

Shirley McCalla Notice
McCALLA
Shirley Sadly passed away at
Ashurst Mews Care Home on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Aged 93 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton, on
Friday 25th October 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society
and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.