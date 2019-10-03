Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Notice Condolences

Shirley Coulson Notice
COULSON Shirley Anne Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday
21st September 2019.
Love always, Jane, Sue and families.
A cremation service for family will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Peters Church, Weston Favell on Friday 18th October 2019 at 1:15pm.
All family and friends welcome
at the church.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
