|
|
|
WOOTTON Sheila Dearly loved wife of Lionel, loving mother of Linda, Susan, Christopher, Lorraine, Paul, Martin and partners.
Treasured grandmother
and great grandmother.
Passed away peacefully
on 26th September.
Will be sadly missed
by family and her friends.
Goodnight, God bless.
The funeral service will be held at
St. John the Baptist Church, Kingsthorpe on
Wednesday 16th October at 12 O'Clock.
Family flowers only. Donations in Sheila's memory to Greenfields School and Sports College may be received
on the day at the service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019