Rumble Sheila
(nee Dean) Of Briar Hill.
Passed away peacefully at NGH on
20th May 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife to the late John
and mother to David.
Cousin of John and close friend
to Pauline and Richard
Reunited with Teddy and Dad x x
Sheila's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 11th June 1.30pm
at Towcester Road Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in
Towcester Road Cemetery.
By request family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Animals In Need
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
