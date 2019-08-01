Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Law
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Law

Notice Condolences

Sheila Law Notice
Law Sheila Passed away peacefully on the 19th July 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of Len.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends in Northampton and Kettering. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2019, 11.30am at The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.