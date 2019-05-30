|
|
|
JONES Sheila Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 16th May 2019 at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Reunited with the late Leonard.
She was a much loved Mum,
Nan, and Great Nanny who will
be very sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Tuesday 11th June 2019, 11.00am
at The Chapel of The Counties
Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Cynthia Spencer
Hospice may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More