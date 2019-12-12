|
|
|
HILL Sheila
(née Berwick) Died peacefully at home on 29th November 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Mike for over 65 years. Much loved mother of Wendy, Valerie, Richard, Joanne & Tony. Adored nanny of Louise and Julian, Alicia and Tom. Greatly loved great nanny to Alexander and Christian.
The funeral service will be held at 2.45pm on Monday 23rd December at The Counties Crematorium.
At the request of the family no black to be worn. Family flowers only. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019