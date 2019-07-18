|
|
|
El-Bayati Sheila Margaret Sadly passed away on Thursday 11th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving Mother of Simon & Mustafa. Much loved Grandmother
& Great Grandmother.
A dear friend to many.
The funeral service is to be held at
The Counties Crematorium on Monday 29th July, at 2:00pm. Flowers would be welcome as would be a splash of colour. Flowers and all enquiries may be sent to Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL.
01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019