|
|
|
Willis Sandra
(née Sayer) At home on 27th October, aged 74,
after living many years with wonderful care by Doctor Bowen (Consultant) and Nursing staff at
NGH Haematology and latterly
Cynthia Spencer Hospice at Home and Age UK, all providing loving care.
Sadly missed by husband John,
mother to Ian and Mark and his wife Helen and grandchildren Michael and Sophie, sister of Bill and his wife Lynn,
sister-in-law to Arthur and the late Primrose and Sandra's many
friends and neighbours.
Funeral service at
Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Tuesday 19th November at 1.45pm.
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations to Haematology Charitable Fund or Cynthia Spencer may be sent to Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton,
NN1 3ET tel: 01604 639444.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019