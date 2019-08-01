|
|
|
Samuel Pinckard Sadly passed away
at Northampton General Hospital on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 88 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton on Monday 12th August 2019 at 12:30pm.
Donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to
WNAA (Warwickshire & Northampton Air Ambulance) and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019