Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
305 Doddington Road
Wellingborough
Sally Mardell Notice
MARDELL Sally Sadly passed away peacefully at Burlington Court Care Home on the
10th October 2019.
Beloved Wife to Ron, wonderful Mum to Sam and Amanda and devoted Nanny to her five Grandchildren.
Sally will be greatly missed
by all who knew her for her kind heart, generosity and beautiful smile.
The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
305 Doddington Road, Wellingborough, NN8 2NX on Tuesday 22nd October
at 2pm. No black clothes please.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, with cheques made payable to either Bowel & Cancer Research UK or Alzheimer's Research UK and sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
