|
|
|
COSTELLO Ruth Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 7th August 2019
at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Bill, adored mum
to Ian, Lynn and Jane and a
wonderful nan and great nanny.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 3rd September at
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor 1.15pm. Flowers or donations
if desired, cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton
NN1 3LQ Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019