Ruby White

Ruby White Notice
White Ruby Louise Sadly passed away
on Thursday 1st August,
aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
Ronald F White.
Mum to Janet and Husband Brian. Granny to Anna & Partner Gaz.
Great Granny to Izzy.

The funeral service is to take place at Duston United Reformed Church
on Monday 19th August at
13:00pm followed by a committal
in Duston Cemetery.
Ruby's request was that those attending the service need not
wear black, a dash of colour
would be desired.

Donations will be collected at the service and these will be funds raised for the church or a charity for the blind.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL. 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
