S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor
Roy Murdin

Roy Murdin Notice
MURDIN Roy Passed away peacefully on
14th May 2019 at Northampton General Hospital aged 87 years.
Loving Father to Linda and Simon,
Husband to the late Marion.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 6th June at The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, cheques payable to
Prostate Cancer UK
c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors 30 Grove Road Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
