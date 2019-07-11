|
|
|
LAWRENCE Roy Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 1st July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Much loved Dad of Carol and Glenn, loving Pap of Claire and Ian,
Great-Pappy to Manny.
Father-in-law to Glenn.
Reunited with Mum.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 22nd July at St Luke's Church, Duston, 12noon
followed by interment at
Duston Cemetery, Berrywood Road.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
Leukaemia UK may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019