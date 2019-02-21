|
ADAMS Roy (Taffy) Passed away after a short illness on 14th February 2019. Age 76.
Close in our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Will be sadly missed by his family: husband to Mary, dad to Mark and Karen, Debbie and John,
pap to Ryan, Hannah and Craig and great pap to Archie.
Now reunited with daughter, Lisa.
Roy's funeral service will be held on Friday, 1 st March 2019 at
Brixworth Church followed by interment at the churchyard.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Friends of Danetre Hospital.
Should you wish, wear one of Roy's favourite colours: red, green or yellow.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton. NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
