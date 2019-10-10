Revell Rosemary Jean

(Rosie) Sadly passed away on Thursday 26th September 2019. Much loved wife to Nick,

devoted mother to Matthew,

Stewart and Melanie, and wonderful granny to Rowan. Her unexpected death is a huge shock to both family and friends, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to be held at

St Peter's Church, High Street,

Weston Favell Village,

Northampton, NN3 3JX, on

Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 2pm.

All who knew Rosie are

welcome to attend, and to wear more colourful clothes, if you wish,

in celebration of her life.

Family flowers only please, donations

if desired, cheques made payable to one of the following charities:

Project Linus UK, a charity that supports traumatised babies and children or Mind, the charity supporting mental health.

Cheques to be sent to

Hollowells, Funeral Directors,

148 Beech Avenue,

Northampton, NN3 2NJ Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019