HODGKINS Rosemary Passed away peacefully at home
on 1st November 2019,
aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of Gaynor John,
much loved mum of Gemma and Amy,
adored Grandma and friend,
will be dearly missed.
The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 12th November, 12.30pm
at All Saints Church, Earls Barton
followed by interment in
Earls Barton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Marie Curie may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019