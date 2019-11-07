Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Hodgkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Hodgkins

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Hodgkins Notice
HODGKINS Rosemary Passed away peacefully at home
on 1st November 2019,
aged 62 years.

Beloved wife of Gaynor John,
much loved mum of Gemma and Amy,
adored Grandma and friend,
will be dearly missed.

The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 12th November, 12.30pm
at All Saints Church, Earls Barton
followed by interment in
Earls Barton Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Marie Curie may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -