|
|
|
GRIFFITH Rose-Marie Sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
12th December 2019.
Will be sadly missed; loved always by all of her family. The funeral service will be held on Thursday 2nd January 2020, 1pm at The Parish Church of
Holy Cross, Milton Malsor.
Immediate family flowers only. Donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 19, 2019