Fulcher Rose Lilian Sadly went to sleep
on 8th October 2019.
Dearest mum to
Jackie and John.
If I could have a lifetime wish,
a dream that could come true,
I'd pray to God with all my heart,
for yesterday and you.
A thousand words won't bring you back, I know because I've tried,
and neither will a million tears,
I know because I've cried.
You left behind my broken heart
and happy memories too,
I never wanted memories,
I only wanted you.
She will be missed so much by those who loved and cared about her.
We will never forget you Mum.
God Bless x
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019