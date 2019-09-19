|
|
|
Cabassi Rosa Sadly passed away at
Oakwood Nursing Home (formerly of Bellinge and Ecton Brook) on
Monday 9th September 2019.
Aged 94 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton on
Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 11:45am.
Donations, if desired, can be made payable by cheque to Animals in Need or The Royal British Legion and sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019