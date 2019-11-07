Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kempster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kempster

Notice Condolences

Ronald Kempster Notice
KEMPSTER Ronald O.B.E. Late of Duston. Passed peacefully away on 31 st October 2019, in Market Harborough. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora, loving father of Bernese and the late Gerald, father in law of Helen and Terry, adored grandfather and great grandfather.
Who will be so sadly missed by us all. Funeral Service will be at Our Lady of Victories, Market Harborough on Thursday, 14th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations in his memory would be welcome for the National Deaf Children's Society
and can be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -