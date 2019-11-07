|
|
|
KEMPSTER Ronald O.B.E. Late of Duston. Passed peacefully away on 31 st October 2019, in Market Harborough. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora, loving father of Bernese and the late Gerald, father in law of Helen and Terry, adored grandfather and great grandfather.
Who will be so sadly missed by us all. Funeral Service will be at Our Lady of Victories, Market Harborough on Thursday, 14th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations in his memory would be welcome for the National Deaf Children's Society
and can be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019