|
|
|
HAYNES Ronald Passed away on
28th July 2019.
Sadly missed.
Love always Sylvia, Chris and Gill,
Mark and Jacqui and all the family.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 15th August, 2.45pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Diabetes UK
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019