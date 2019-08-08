Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Haynes

Notice Condolences

Ronald Haynes Notice
HAYNES Ronald Passed away on
28th July 2019.
Sadly missed.
Love always Sylvia, Chris and Gill,
Mark and Jacqui and all the family.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 15th August, 2.45pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Diabetes UK
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.