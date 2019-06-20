Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Turton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Turton

Notice Condolences

Ron Turton Notice
TURTON Ron of Town End Close, Haverhill and formerly of Towcester; passed away peacefully at Cleves Place Care Home on
Wednesday 5th June 2019.
Sadly missed father and grandad.
Funeral service at Haverhill Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 3rd July
at 2.30pm followed by interment
in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent C/O H. J. Paintin Ltd,
60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill,
Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.