TURTON Ron of Town End Close, Haverhill and formerly of Towcester; passed away peacefully at Cleves Place Care Home on
Wednesday 5th June 2019.
Sadly missed father and grandad.
Funeral service at Haverhill Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 3rd July
at 2.30pm followed by interment
in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent C/O H. J. Paintin Ltd,
60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill,
Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
