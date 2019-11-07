|
|
|
SHAW Rollo Edwin Sadly passed away on Monday 28th October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
father of Nicola, Joanne, Belinda
and Mark.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th November 2019, 2:45pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor and afterwards at the Greyhound, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to Age UK.
Any inquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Road, NN2 7SL.
01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019