|
|
|
Tack Roger On Wednesday the
23rd of October Roger
sadly passed away peacefully in hospital aged 79 years.
He was the loving, devoted husband of Shelia. Adored and admired father to Matthew and Nicholas.
Cherished and doting grandfather of Seth and Santino and much loved father-in-law of Louisa and Francesca.
He will forever missed but will stay in our hearts forever.
The funeral service will be held at the Church of the Holy Cross Milton Malsor at 1.30pm on the 6th of November.
Family flowers only, any donations will be given to Quinton ward Northampton Hospital as a small token of the family's appreciation to the wonderful,
and dedicated staff.
Any enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton NN1 3RL 01604636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019