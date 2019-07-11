Home

John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Roger Smith Notice
Smith Roger George James Passed away suddenly
on 22nd June 2019 aged 83.
Dearly loved husband of Pat, and a beloved father and grandfather.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor on Wednesday
17th July at 11.45.
Family flowers only, donations for the Alzheimer's Society
may be sent please to
John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants.
NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
