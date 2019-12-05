|
PICKFORD Roger Passed away peacefully
on the 27th November,
after a short illness.
A loving husband to Eileen, father
of Karen, Neal and Greg
and grandfather.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 12th December, 12noon
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Marie Curie, Age UK Extra Help Team and Roy Castle Charities
may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019