|
|
|
BARRICK Roger Charles Passed away at
St Thomas House, St Giles, Northampton
on 8th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Roger will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Giles Church on Tuesday
23rd July 2019 at 1.45pm
followed by cremation at
The Counties Crematorium.
The family have requested that no
black be worn and that mourners
wear bright colours please.
All flowers and inquires please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton. NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019