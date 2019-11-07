|
ARAN Roger Langton Sadly passed away on
28th October 2019,
aged 76 years.
A loving husband to Jackie,
father to Shaun and Jonathan, grandfather to Naomi, Ella and Mia, uncle and friend to many, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A light has gone out in my life
but I know you are forever
shining brightly above me.
Love you always Jackie
The funeral service will take place at Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 13:15.
Family flowers only,
donations may be made to
Age UK, Marie Curie or
Hospice at Home,
who gave great support to Roger during his final weeks.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019