|
|
|
HOWKINS Rodney Charles of Roade, Northampton.
Sadly passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on the 29th August 2019, aged 82.
Very much loved by
his late wife Jasmine,
son Michael, daughter-in-law Susan
and granddaughter Abi,
he will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at 2.45pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on Monday
16th September.
Immediate family flowers only
but donations in memory of Rodney
are for Northampton Hospital and
Outreach Education and
can either be placed in the plate
at the service or sent by cheque care
of H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019