Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:30
Church of the Holy Cross Milton Malsor
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Tack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Tack

Notice Condolences

Rodger Tack Notice
Tack Rodger On Wednesday the
23rd of October Roger
sadly passed away peacefully in hospital aged 79 years.
He was the loving, devoted husband of Shelia. Adored and admired father to Matthew and Nicholas.
Cherished and doting grandfather of Seth and Santino and much loved father-in-law of Louisa and Francesca.
He will forever missed but will stay in our hearts forever.

The funeral service will be held at the Church of the Holy Cross Milton Malsor at 1.30pm on the 6th of November.

Family flowers only, any donations will be given to Quinton ward Northampton Hospital as a small token of the family's appreciation to the wonderful,
and dedicated staff.
Any enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton NN1 3RL 01604636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -