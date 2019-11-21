|
KING Rod John Sadly passed away on
10th November 2019,
aged 75 years.
The funeral service will take place
All Saints Church, Brixworth on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 14:00 followed by the committal at
Kettering Crematorium at 15:30.
There will be a wake at the George Inn, Brixworth from 16:15.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in memory of Rod direct to Alzheimer's UK, Royal Free Charity
or the Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Harborough Rd, Northampton,
NN2 7SL. Telephone: 01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019