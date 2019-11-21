Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsthorpe
77 Harborough Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 7SL
01604 714 077
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Brixworth
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
15:30
Kettering Crematorium
Wake
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
16:15
George Inn
Brixworth
Rod King Notice
KING Rod John Sadly passed away on
10th November 2019,
aged 75 years.
The funeral service will take place
All Saints Church, Brixworth on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 14:00 followed by the committal at
Kettering Crematorium at 15:30.
There will be a wake at the George Inn, Brixworth from 16:15.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in memory of Rod direct to Alzheimer's UK, Royal Free Charity
or the Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Harborough Rd, Northampton,
NN2 7SL. Telephone: 01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019
