SMITH Robert Jesse "Robin" Sadly passed away on Wednesday, 20th November, aged 87 years.
Robin will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday, 11th December 2019
at 1.30pm, followed by a committal
in the cemetery.
No flowers, please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent directly to the RSPCA or to
The Air Ambulance Service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Road, Northampton, NN2 7SL. 01604 714 077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
