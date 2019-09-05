Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Robert Hughes Notice
HUGHES Robert Grenville Sadly passed away on the 22nd August 2019.
Will be greatly missed. Goodnight, God bless, all our love Chris, Tracey, Lloyd, Bryn and families. Funeral service on 9th September 12:30pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
