HUGHES Robert Grenville Sadly passed away on the 22nd August 2019.
Will be greatly missed. Goodnight, God bless, all our love Chris, Tracey, Lloyd, Bryn and families. Funeral service on 9th September 12:30pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019