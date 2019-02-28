|
HARRIS Robert
(former Postman) Bob sadly passed away at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 22nd February 2019 aged 84 years. Dear Husband to Jessie. Loving Dad of Andrew,
Shaun and Simon.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 12th March 2019, 11.00am at The Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
