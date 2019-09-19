|
|
|
CHURCH Robert John (Bob) Passed away peacefully away on 9th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of Jeanette.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends.
Funeral service Monday 30th September at St. Matthews Parish Church 12noon followed
by interment Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired cheques payable
to 'Wheelie Boat Trust' may
be sent to the funeral home
of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019