Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Church

Notice Condolences

Robert Church Notice
CHURCH Robert John (Bob) Passed away peacefully away on 9th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of Jeanette.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends.
Funeral service Monday 30th September at St. Matthews Parish Church 12noon followed
by interment Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired cheques payable
to 'Wheelie Boat Trust' may
be sent to the funeral home
of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.