BARNARD Robert John It is with much sadness that

we announce that

Robert John Barnard, aged 88 years,

of Moulton, Northants, sadly passed

away peacefully on 4th March 2019 after a short illness.

With much love and fondest memories from his wife Janette, children Elizabeth, Jane, Jackie and Peter, his grand children, and all partners, spouses, and great grand children.

He will be sadly missed.

He loved life and being outside in his garden. Now he won't need to

worry any more about poor weather.

The funeral will be held at 1pm on Friday 29th March 2019 at St Peter and

St Paul's Church, Moulton, NN3 7SW.

All are welcome to pay their last

respects. Bright coloured clothes

are encouraged.

Flowers will be appreciated, or donations for the benefit of

Dementia Care will be gratefully accepted. They should be sent c/o the Funeral Directors, S E Wilkinson and Son, 30 Grove Road, Northampton,

NN1 3LQ. Telephone 01604 637852, email: [email protected] Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019