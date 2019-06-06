|
KRAWCZYK Rita Passed away peacefully at home
on 25th May 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Stan.
Much loved Mum of Toni, Richard,
John & Adam, loving Sister to Cheryl and a treasured Grandma &
Great-Grandma.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 12th June 2019, 12.30pm at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Floral tributes are welcome.
Donations if desired,
in memory of Rita, payable to
'Wonky Pets Rescue' may be left in the Chapel collection or sent c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
