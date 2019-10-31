Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
St Laurence Church
Brafield-on-the-Green
Richard Newton Notice
NEWTON Richard Passed away on
17th October 2019
after a short illness
but a long courageous battle
with Multiple Sclerosis.
Loving Husband of Gillian,
much loved Dad to Ian and Alan,
Father in law to Carrie and much loved Pappy to Jack, Luke, Mia and Olivia.
You can now rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 8th November 2019
at St Laurence Church,
Brafield-on-the-Green at 1:00 PM.
Flowers or donations for
Multiple Sclerosis Society and Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
