Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:30
St Etheldreda's Church
Guilsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Darker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Darker

Notice Condolences

Richard Darker Notice
Darker Richard Anthony
(Tony) passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 5th July 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Olive, loving father of Jayne and Richard and a much loved papa and grandpa.
Funeral Service at St Etheldreda's Church, Guilsborough on Tuesday,
30th July at 2.30pm, followed by interment. No black please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Guilsborough Bowls Club may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.