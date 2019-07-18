|
Darker Richard Anthony
(Tony) passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 5th July 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Olive, loving father of Jayne and Richard and a much loved papa and grandpa.
Funeral Service at St Etheldreda's Church, Guilsborough on Tuesday,
30th July at 2.30pm, followed by interment. No black please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Guilsborough Bowls Club may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019