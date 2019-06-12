|
Tooby Reuben John (Jack) Suddenly on
28th May 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
Loving husband of the late Janet.
Loved older brother of Peter, Robert & Maurice and the late James & Ann.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 18th June, 4.15pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
No flowers by family request but donations to the Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 12, 2019
