Moore Rene Sadly passed away on the 10th November 2019
after a long illness.
Reunited with Ted.
Much Loved Mum of Linda and Susan and their families.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 11.am.
Family flowers only please, donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent if desired c/o Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019