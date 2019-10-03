|
Marlow Reginald Charles Aged 77
Sadly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on
24th September 2019. Much loved Husband of Patricia and adored Dad and Pap of his broken hearted family. His memory will be cherished by all who loved and knew him.
Reginald's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 10th October, 11.00 am at St John the Baptist Church, Kingsthorpe followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Marie Curie may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019