The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:00
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Raymond Gregory Notice
GREGORY Raymond Of Nether Heyford, passed away on 18th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends including those from Castle, Northampton Nene,
Dog Lane and Locco Angling Clubs.
The funeral will be held at 2.00pm on Thursday 20th June at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Donations, if desired, may be made to Cynthia Spencer Hospice
in memory of Ray.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton. NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
