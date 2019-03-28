|
|
|
DAKIN Rae Joan Daughter of Phyllis and Harold Clarke, died peacefully on 14th March 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 5th April 2019, 12noon at
The Church of The Sacred Heart, Weston Favell, followed by cremation at the Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Flowers or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More