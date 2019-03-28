Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00
The Church of The Sacred Heart
Weston Favell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Dakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Dakin

Notice Condolences

Rae Dakin Notice
DAKIN Rae Joan Daughter of Phyllis and Harold Clarke, died peacefully on 14th March 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 5th April 2019, 12noon at
The Church of The Sacred Heart, Weston Favell, followed by cremation at the Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Flowers or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.